Sri Lanka secure commanding 142-run victory over PCB Patrons XI

Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket on the third day of the three-day warm-up match against the PCB Patrons XI at the Islamabad Cricket Club Oval in Islamabad on November 6, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka secured a commanding 142-run victory over the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Patrons XI in their three-day warm-up match at the Islamabad Cricket Club Oval on Friday.

Resuming their second innings at 121/6 in 38 overs, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 181 in 54.3 overs, setting the home side a target of 254 runs.

Milan Rathnayaka and Keshara Nuwantha resumed the innings for the visitors, with Rathnayaka scoring 40 off 77 deliveries, including five boundaries, while Nuwantha contributed 30 off 47 balls, hitting five fours. Saqib Khan and Ubaid Shah dismissed the two batters respectively.

Sri Lanka made a spirited start to their second innings as Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Lahiru Udara put together a 30-run opening partnership before the former was dismissed by Saqib Khan for 14 off 33 deliveries.

His dismissal triggered a collapse, with Sri Lanka losing three more wickets, including opener Udara (15) and captain Kusal Mendis (3), for just nine runs to slump to 39/4.

Middle-order batters Sonal Dinusha (22) and Anjala Bandara attempted to steady the innings, adding 25 runs for the fifth wicket before Dinusha suffered an unusual hit-wicket dismissal off Ubaid Shah's bowling.

Bandara, however, continued to resist and forged another crucial partnership, adding 56 runs for the sixth wicket with Rathnayaka before being caught behind off Shoaib Akhtar Jnr. He remained Sri Lanka's top scorer with 34 off 56 deliveries.

Chasing 254 for victory, the PCB Patrons XI were bowled out for 111 in 27.1 overs. Opener Abdullah Fazal scored 21 off 29 deliveries, including four boundaries, while Tayyab Arif top-scored for the home side with 32 off 31 balls, striking four fours.

Sameer Minhas contributed 18 off 23 deliveries, including two fours and a six, while Mohammad Taha added 16 off 25 balls, hitting three boundaries. However, the remaining batters failed to withstand Sri Lanka's bowling attack.

For the visitors, Keshara Nuwantha led the bowling effort with figures of 4/26 in seven overs. Eshan Malinga claimed three wickets, while Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka picked up one wicket apiece.

Earlier, the second day began with the PCB Patrons XI resuming their first innings at 43/2 in reply to Sri Lanka's declared total of 223/7.

Despite a half-century from opener Azan Awais, the home side managed to add only 108 runs to their overnight score before declaring at 151/8 after 47 overs.

Awais waged a lone battle with a gritty 50 off 85 deliveries, including nine boundaries. Tayyab Arif was the next-highest scorer with 30 off 40 balls, while Mohammad Taha contributed 29.

Apart from them, only Ali Usman (15 not out) and captain Saad Baig (10) managed to reach double figures.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara and Milan Rathnayaka claimed two wickets each, while Prabath Jayasuriya and Nuwantha chipped in with one wicket apiece.