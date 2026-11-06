Michael Hussey appointed Australia coaching consultant for 2027 Ashes, ODI World Cup

Welsh Fire head coach Michael Hussey during The Hundred men's match at Headingley in Leeds on August 7, 2025. — AFP

Australia have appointed former batter Michael Hussey as a coaching consultant for the 2027 Ashes series and ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, while also naming him a T20 advisor ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Hussey, who has previously undertaken short-term assignments with the Australian team under head coach Andrew McDonald, will now take on a more prominent role within the national set-up.

His previous stints largely involved providing additional batting support ahead of the annual Perth Test. However, his commitments as a commentator and coaching roles with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Welsh Fire in The Hundred had limited his availability for further involvement with the national side.

The former Australia international had also been approached to join England's coaching set-up under his long-time colleague Stephen Fleming, who took charge of the Test side earlier this year. However, Hussey declined the opportunity in favour of a more substantial consultancy role with Australia.

His new assignment will begin with Australia's upcoming T20I series against England before he contributes to preparations for the Test series against New Zealand in Perth.

"I am extremely excited about being a part of the team in a more formal and meaningful role in the coming years," Hussey said.

"This team has achieved so much in recent times, to which I hope I can add value to the coaching and playing groups ahead of what will be an exciting and challenging period."

McDonald also welcomed Hussey's appointment, highlighting the experience and expertise he would bring to the coaching group.

"Mike has been a highly valued part of our staff in the past and brings a considerable skill set which is complementary to the coaches and players," he said.

"Not only is his expertise as a player and coach across multiple formats, competitions, countries invaluable, so are his qualities as a person."

Hussey's primary focus will be on the T20 format, having previously been part of England's coaching group under Matthew Mott when they won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022.

McDonald, meanwhile, is set to take a break during the upcoming T20I series against England, with assistant coach Andre Borovec stepping in to lead the side. Borovec has previously taken charge of several T20I assignments over the past three years when McDonald rested to focus on preparations for major series.

Hussey will begin his consultancy alongside Borovec and Australia's young squad during the England series.

Australia's head of national teams, Ben Oliver, said Hussey would also remain involved in the planning and preparations for the 2028 T20 tournaments, even when he was not working directly with the team.

"With a heavy schedule of Test cricket over the coming 12 months, Mike will work closely with team management, coaches and selectors to provide additional T20 support during this time," Oliver said.

"Mike has extensive T20 experience and we look forward to the impact that he will have on the team as we prepare for the LA Olympics and T20 World Cup in 2028."