Cristiano Ronaldo’s former clubs pay tribute following Portugal retirement announcement

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning Euro 2016 on 10/7/16. — Reuters

LONDON: Former clubs Manchester United, Juventus and Sporting CP have paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following his announcement that he is retiring from international football after an illustrious career with Portugal.

The 41-year-old brought his international journey to an end on Thursday, having established himself as the leading goalscorer and appearance maker in men's international football history. Ronaldo scored 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal.

Manchester United led the tributes, praising Ronaldo's remarkable achievements, calling him the greatest of all time.

"Congratulations on an incredible international career, Cristiano. Enjoy your retirement," Club wrote.

Sporting CP, where Ronaldo began his professional club career, also expressed its gratitude, thanking Ronaldo for his contribution to Portugal and his lasting legacy.

"Thank you for everything you did for our Nation. Forever in the history of Portugal," Sporting CP said.

Juventus also congratulated their former forward for his successful international career with Portugal.

"Congratulations on an incredible journey with Portugal, Cristiano," Juventus said.

Ronaldo made his senior debut for Portugal in August 2003 against Kazakhstan and went on to become one of the greatest players in international football.

It is pertinent to mention that Ronaldo will continue his club career with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, where he is pursuing the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals. He is currently just 15 goals away from reaching the target.

His international career concludes with Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph and two Nations League titles.