Shadman Islam stretchered off with ankle injury during second West Indies Test

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam is carried off on a stretcher after sustaining an injury on the second day of the second Test against West Indies at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on November 6, 2026. — AFP

SYLHET: Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam was stretchered off the field after sustaining an ankle injury on the second morning of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The incident occurred during the 78th over when Amir Jangoo guided a delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz towards fine leg. Shadman chased the ball from the slip region but slipped while attempting to retrieve it, twisting his ankle in the process.

The left-handed batter immediately fell to the ground and remained in considerable pain for several minutes before being stretchered off the field. Bangladesh players rushed to his aid as medical staff attended to him.

Bangladesh physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that Shadman had sustained an injury to his left ankle and would undergo further assessment.

"Shadman suffered a left ankle twist. He is under observation. We will send him for an MRI scan," he said.

Replays appeared to show moisture on the outfield, which may have contributed to Shadman's initial slip.

Following West Indies' dismissal for 356 after lunch on the second day, Bangladesh promoted Nayeem Hasan, who had not previously batted higher than No. 8, to open alongside Tanzid Hasan.

It remains uncertain whether Shadman, who struck a century in the first Test, will be able to take any further part in the ongoing match.

For West Indies, Amir Jangoo was the standout performer with the bat, scoring 133 off 212 deliveries, including 13 fours and two sixes. Justin Greaves provided valuable support with 51 off 112 balls, while Jomel Warrican and Joshua Bishop contributed 27 and 23 respectively.

Hasan Mahmud led Bangladesh's bowling attack with an impressive six-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 6/90 in 24 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed claimed two wickets apiece.

At the time of filing, Bangladesh were 51/3 in their first innings, with Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten at the crease.

Tanzid Hasan (16), Nayeem Hasan (5) and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (18) had been dismissed as the hosts looked to respond to West Indies' first-innings total.