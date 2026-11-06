Lewis Hamilton remains frustrated over Ferrari Mexico GP clash

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on November 5, 2026. — Reuters

SAO PAULO: Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he remained frustrated by events at Ferrari during last week's Mexico City Grand Prix and had yet to hold any discussions about the opening-lap clash that wrecked their victory hopes.

Speaking in the Interlagos paddock ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the 41-year-old explained that team boss Fred Vasseur had returned to Italy between the races.

Charles Leclerc, his team-mate who tangled with him during an aggressive first lap and passed him by running off-track, had also returned to Europe to spend time with his family in Monaco following the birth of his first child.

"I was frustrated and I am still frustrated," said Hamilton. "Conversations need to be had so we will have those when the time permits.

"Fred's been back in Europe at the team and Charles, obviously, is with his family.

"We had an opportunity to win for the team. The team has done such an amazing job in bringing upgrades this year and they've been working flat out to bridge the gap given the power that we have.

"I think they've done an incredible job... you've seen us taking some leaps and bounds – and we've scored more points than any other team in the last three or four races.

"We could easily have had a one-two (in Mexico) so we definitely have to work towards making sure that it doesn't happen again."

Hamilton started on pole and finished second in Mexico with Leclerc fourth.

Hamilton added that he believed Leclerc raced him more aggressively than other drivers, answering "yes" to a direct question before saying: "I can't say more."

But, he then added that it was a situation that followed a pattern at Ferrari.

"If you look at the team-mates... it was the same with Sebastian (Vettel) and it's the same with Carlos (Sainz)."

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said that "with hindsight" he would have managed the team entirely differently this year but made no direct comments about the problems in Mexico.

Sunday's race at Interlagos will be Hamilton's 400th Grand Prix.

"It's my 400th race which is kinda nuts," he said. "I remember a point when I was embarking on 300 and everyone was like 'once you get to 300 you can never win!'

"And I won my 300th so I guess my goal will be to work on winning my 400th."

Hamilton's 300th race was the 2022 French Grand Prix in which he finished second behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

His return to Interlagos and Brazil brings him good memories.

He won his first title in Brazil in 2007 and has had three wins and seven podium finishes in 18 races overall and has been made an honorary citizen of Brazil.

Alonso welcomes Hamilton into '400 club'

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso on Thursday welcomed the prospect of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton joining him in an exclusive club this weekend – the 400 Grands Prix club.

At Sao Paulo, the 45-year-old Spaniard will be racing for the 430th time, while the 41-year-old Hamilton will line up as only the second man to race 400.

"Lewis, obviously, has had an incredible career in Formula One and 400 races -- all of them in a very competitive position. Congratulations to him and hopefully it's a good race and good weekend for him."

"More and more drivers, I think, will join the club with these very long calendars."

Hamilton has driven for three teams in his career. He started 110 races for McLaren, winning 21 and the 2008 drivers' title.

At Mercedes, he started 246 races, winning 84 on his way to six more titles, while at Ferrari he has started 43 races for one win.

He recently suggested he would extend his career into his mid-forties to race in an African Grand Prix.