WTA admits failure to warn players about live microphones

An undated picture of Jessica Pegula. — Reuters

The WTA has accepted responsibility for failing to inform players that microphones were active during livestreamed practice sessions at the WTA Finals, following an incident involving Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva.

Ahead of the season-ending tournament in Indian Wells, the governing body introduced livestreams of practice sessions to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at players' preparations.

However, the initiative sparked controversy on Wednesday when Pegula was overheard making critical remarks about Andreeva and her coach, Conchita Martinez, during a conversation with her own coach, Mark Knowles.

The 32-year-old American reportedly described the 19-year-old Russian as "a diva" and said she "needs to be humbled". Pegula also questioned Martinez's approach to managing the teenager's behaviour.

The comments quickly went viral, attracting widespread attention ahead of the tournament. In response, the WTA removed all WTA Finals practice videos from its YouTube channel.

The governing body subsequently issued a statement acknowledging its failure to properly communicate the use of live microphones to players and their teams.

"The WTA takes full responsibility for failing to inform our players and their teams that microphones, in place to give fans a livestream of the players' practice, were active on the courts ⁠at the WTA Finals," the WTA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pegula and Andreeva have yet to face each other despite establishing themselves among the leading players on the WTA Tour in recent years.

With the pair drawn in opposite groups at this year's WTA Finals, they cannot meet before the knockout rounds.

A potential first meeting between the two at the tournament would therefore attract considerable attention following the controversy.