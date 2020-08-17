Bhakkar youth breaks Asif Magsi's record, jumps over 12 motorcycles

A talented youth from Bhakkar, Punjab, Dilawar Baloch, has surpassed viral long jumper Asif Magsi's record as the former successfully jumped over 12 motorcycles, reported The News.



According to the publication, the residents of the area gave a cash prize to Dilawar, a resident of Behl Nasheeb area of Bhakkar, for breaking Asif Magsi's record of jumping over 11 motorcycles.

Later, the army recruited Magsi who had jumped over 11 motorcycles and said it would provide training to him after he had gained fame through long jump on TikTok.

