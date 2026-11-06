Deschamps reacts to Manchester United interest amid Carrick uncertainty: reports

An undated photo of former France head coach Didier Deschamps. — Reuters

Former France manager Didier Deschamps has responded to Manchester United's approach to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford, according to French media reports.

Foot Mercato reported that Deschamps has no interest in replacing Carrick, leaving the United hierarchy to look elsewhere.

According to the French outlet, the 58-year-old is said to have reservations over the club situation, as United is engaged in a bad cycle with clashes between the management and the fans and their performance in the transfer market is also not good.

United currently sit 17th in the Premier League standings, above the relegation zone only on goal difference, with just seven points from nine games. They have also endured their longest winless streak since 1984.

Tuesday’s 3-2 win against AS Roma in the Champions League was the Red Devils’ first victory in 10 games across all competitions. United trailed 2-0 within 17 minutes at Old Trafford before mounting a comeback, with Bruno Fernandes scoring from a retaken penalty in the second half. Matheus Cunha’s late brace sealed the win for Carrick's side.

The United board decided to stick with Carrick despite a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth after a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the Champions League and gave him a chance in the Chelsea game, but they suffered another defeat with goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer on Saturday.

Manchester United’s Premier League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford is said to be Carrick’s last chance to turn around results in the English top flight.

Deschamps has been out of work since his 14-year spell ended after the 2026 FIFA World Cup with France, where Les Bleus lost to Spain in the semi-finals and then were defeated by England 6-4 in the third-place playoff.

The former France manager, who helped them win the 2018 World Cup and reach the final in the 2022 edition, where they were defeated by Argentina, has not coached a club since leaving Marseille in 2012.