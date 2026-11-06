Tyson Fury's camp denies injury claims ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Tyson Fury poses for a photo with promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum at a press conference after defeating Deontay Wilder at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on October 9, 2021. — Reuters

Tyson Fury's camp have denied claims of their fighter’s injury after former British heavyweight boxer Frank Bruno said that the ‘Gypsy King’ was potentially injured and the fight with Anthony Joshua could be cancelled.

Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh officially announced the all-British fight in September after a weeks-long saga over the venue.

Fury will fight Joshua on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium for the WBA (Super) heavyweight title after years of back and forth.

The fight has been demanded by British boxing fans for more than a decade and since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest as the Principality Stadium has already sold out and it will also be broadcast on Netflix.

"I looked at him the other day and I think someone was talking to me in the gym that he's got some injury, which may stop him from going into the fight with Anthony Joshua? And having that on your head ain't nice," said Bruno on the Fight Your Corner podcast.

Sky Sports News reported that Fury’s camp have denied the claim to them and the Fury vs Joshua fight will go ahead as scheduled.

The fight is due to start at around 1 am in the early hours of Saturday, December 12, with the closing time of the Stadium remaining until 3.30 am.

Recently, Fury said he wants to continue boxing after December's fight, even though at 38 he is at a late stage in his career.

"I'm going to continue. I've got two fights left on my contract. I'll finish the contract off and then probably sign another 10-fight deal. Who knows?" he said when speaking to WSVN Miami from his training camp.

"If the money's right sign another 10 fights, but they've got to be quick because I'm getting older. And when it's gone it's gone. I'm coming up to fight No 40."