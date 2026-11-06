Ilia Topuria targets Paddy Pimblett fight after hinting at retirement

Ilia Topuria celebrates winning after knocking down Jai Herbert on March 19, 2022. — Reuters

Former two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria has set his sights on a potential showdown with Paddy Pimblett as he prepares to return to competition in April 2027 following his defeat to Justin Gaethje.

The Spaniard, widely known as ‘El Matador’, recently discussed his future in an interview with international media, describing his loss to Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 as the “worst day” of his career.

Topuria admitted that the defeat had left him questioning his future in the sport, even suggesting that retirement could be an option after achieving everything he had set out to accomplish.

“I’ve been in the worst situation a fighter can be in. I have seen the worst day of my job. What’s worse than that, dying? I've achieved everything, and after this fight, what else? Maybe I'll even retire,” Topuria said.

However, the former champion also indicated that he was considering a return from April 2027 before turning his attention towards Pimblett.

The pair have been involved in a bitter rivalry for some time, with tensions escalating after the British fighter made insensitive remarks about Topuria’s home country, Georgia.

Expressing his desire to settle their differences inside the Octagon, Topuria took another swipe at Pimblett, saying: “From April onwards is when we’re considering the return… Paddy, Paddy, Paddy. I eat him like a sausage, which he is.”

Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White has also confirmed that the promotion is working towards Topuria’s return next year.