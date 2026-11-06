Barcelona reward in-form Raphinha with contract extension until 2030

An undated picture of Brazilian forward Raphinha. — FC Barcelona Official

Barcelona have extended Raphinha’s contract until 2030 after the Brazilian forward made an impressive start to the new campaign, the Spanish champions have announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire in 2028, but Barcelona have moved quickly to secure his future for another two years following his remarkable transformation into a centre-forward.

Raphinha has scored 19 goals in just 13 appearances across all competitions this season, including a brace in Tuesday’s 3-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Aston Villa.

The Brazil international joined Barcelona from Leeds United in 2022 as a right winger and initially struggled to establish himself.

However, he enjoyed his best performances on the left under manager Hansi Flick, scoring 34 goals in 57 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign and another 21 in 33 matches last season.

With Barcelona failing to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez during the summer transfer window, Flick turned to Raphinha to fill the void left by the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Before the LaLiga season began, Flick asked the forward whether he was comfortable continuing in the No.9 role or preferred returning to the left wing.

Raphinha confirmed he was happy to operate through the middle.

The decision has paid off handsomely, with the Brazilian scoring in seven of Barcelona’s first eight fixtures.

He also registered consecutive hat-tricks against Racing Santander and Sevilla before suffering an injury while on international duty.

After returning to action, Raphinha scored against Real Madrid and has since registered braces against Alaves and Aston Villa.

His goals have helped Barcelona record 13 victories in 15 matches ahead of Sunday's crucial LaLiga clash against Atletico Madrid.