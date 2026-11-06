Kimi Antonelli begins 2027 title defence preparations after historic F1 triumph

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli arrives ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on November 5, 2026. — Reuters

SAO PAULO: Newly crowned Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli said his preparations for defending the title in 2027 have already begun as he looks to finish the current season on a high.

The Mercedes driver made history last weekend by becoming the youngest world champion in Formula 1, securing the title in Mexico City during only his second season in the sport.

The 20-year-old is now preparing for his first race since clinching the championship at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where he hopes to build momentum ahead of next season.

Antonelli said he is determined to end the current season strongly while using the remaining races to build confidence and prepare for his 2027 title defence.

"I'm actually very excited to be here," Antonelli said.

"It's a good opportunity for me to, first of all, you know, try to finish the season on a top, but I also feel like that my 2027 preparation starts now."

Antonelli also paid tribute to Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna earlier this week, visiting the late three-time world champion's family's property on Tuesday and sitting in one of his Lotus cars from the 1980s. He will also wear a specially designed helmet honouring Senna at Interlagos.

Reflecting on his historic achievement, Antonelli admitted he had barely found time to process becoming world champion.

"I would have liked a bit more time to just even digest what happened," he said, describing the celebrations and his meeting with the Senna family as an incredible series of events.

The Italian also recalled the special moment when Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen lifted him on to their shoulders during the podium celebrations in Mexico.