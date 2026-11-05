Football fraternity reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo retirement

An undated picture of 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. — Reuters

FIFA’s chief Gianni Infantino, Portugal players Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, coach Jorge Jesus, the federation and Cristiano Ronaldo’s current and former clubs have paid tribute to the legendary striker, who announced his retirement from international football.

The veteran forward announced in a video message on his social media handles on Thursday, confirming that he would no longer feature for the Portuguese national team.

Cristiano made his senior debut for Portugal in August 2003 against Kazakhstan and went on to become one of the greatest players in international football.

Portuguese Football Federation called Ronaldo their greatest player of all time in a message to the legend.

"Every drop of sweat, every decisive goal, and every captain's arm-band he wore with honour on the field reflected his unconditional love for our jersey. His dedication and his legacy transcend the four lines of the field,” the Portuguese FA said in a statement.

"Ronaldo has raised Portugal's profile and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps; for many of us, he is the greatest player of all time!..."

Al-Nassr, Cristiano’s current club, also wrote a heartfelt tribute for their asset.

"It's not just a chapter — it's history you've shaped. You're an icon to the entire world, not just Portugal. Portugal is in your heart, and you are in the hearts of the world. A page has turned, but there is still history left for us to write together at your home, Al-Nassr," the club stated.

Ronaldo’s former club Manchester United congratulated him on a successful career.

"Congratulations on an incredible international career," United posted on X.

Portugal coach Jesus described Cristiano Ronaldo as a symbol for Portuguese youth.

"This is all his decision. We already had the opportunity to talk about this before the first call-up. I asked him to stay, to stay with me because I needed him to be by my side, but I have to accept his decision," Jesus told Canal 11.

"He is a world reference, a reference for Portugal, a reference for the national team. He is a player who, throughout these years, has given a lot to the national team. He is a symbol for Portuguese youth. Most of his fans are young.

"I had the opportunity to share the experience of working with him for a year at Al-Nassr. Therefore, he will always be a reference for our national team, for our people, for our history."

Fernandes took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for Ronaldo.

"Thank you for the inspiration. It was a privilege to be able to share great moments with our national team alongside my childhood idol," he wrote.

Dalot also wrote a long message for his idol, thanking him for doing so much for the national team.

"They don't know that dreams are a constant in life,” Dalot posted.

"Portugal's history tells us that we are a people who have never accepted limits, unafraid of uncharted seas or weathering storms. We were and are shaped by achievements, sacrifices, tears, and sweat... By dreams that seem impossible — until someone has the courage to make them a reality. You did it. You made us believe, dream, and achieve!

"A legacy that will be remembered not only for the trophies or the goals, but also for the path you paved for all those who came after you. Your passion and determination to represent our country is something I'll never forget and that will stay with me forever.

"I'm immensely proud of everything you've done for our national team! Thank you, idol."

Pepe, former Portugal and Real Madrid centre-back thanked his compatriot.

"It was more than just football. Thanks for everything, Cris," he said.

FIFA president Infantino also penned a heartfelt message for Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Few players have ever touched the heart of football fans around the world quite like Cristiano. A career defined by extraordinary talent, relentless determination and an unwavering desire to push the boundaries of what is possible,” Gianni said.

"Cristiano has achieved milestones that may never be matched but his greatest legacy goes far beyond records, trophies and goals...

"Thank you, Cristiano, for the passion, the unforgettable moments and the immense contribution you have made to our beautiful game proudly wearing the "Selecao" shirt.

"Your international career will forever be part of football's history."