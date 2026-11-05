George Groves predicts outcome of Deontay Wilder vs Jai Opetaia

This collage of photos shows Deontay Wilder (left) and Jai Opetaia. — Reuters/Zuffa Boxing

George Groves has predicted the result of the fight between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Jai Opetaia.

American boxer Wilder will face Opetaia on the undercard of Tyson Fury's showdown with Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11.

The fight between Wilder and Opetaia was announced by organisers on Wednesday.

UFC CEO and Zuffa Boxing co-founder Dana White officially announced the fight on social media in a video, no doubt adding fuel to the fire of his ongoing feud with Eddie Hearn over his involvement in Fury vs AJ.

Opetaia, Australia's undefeated cruiserweight world champion, will move up to heavyweight to fight a former champion of the division on a card headlined by the fight between Fury and Joshua at the Principality Stadium.

Wilder, 41, held the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020 and owns a 45-4-1 professional record.

“I think Opetaia wins. I think he does stop Wilder. I’ve a good relationship with both camps, both guys. I’ve spent some time with Opetaia, and I think he’s a proven talent, a tremendous figure, and maybe the best is still to come,” Groves told Pro Boxing Fans.

“With Wilder, you can’t say the same; you don’t think the best is to come with Wilder. It’s a dangerous fight for him. He’s a good lad, I wish him well. Hopefully it’s a good fight.”

Opetaia has a record of 31-0 in his professional career and is currently one of the sport's leading cruiserweights.

Deontay Wilder defeated Derek Chisora on points in a wild heavyweight contest last time out in April.