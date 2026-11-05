QeAT: Farooq's ton puts FATA on brink of victory over Lahore Whites

FATA's Mohammad Farooq poses for a picture after the third day of their first-round QEAT 2026-27 match against Lahore Whites at the Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad on November 5, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Opener Mohammad Farooq's anchoring century in the second innings put FATA in firm control against Lahore Whites on the third day of their first-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2026-27 match here at the Diamond Club Ground on Thursday.

At the stumps on the penultimate day, Lahore Whites were reeling at 40/4 in 17 overs, while chasing a mammoth 412-run target. Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam and middle-order batter Mohammad Mohsin, unbeaten on 20 and one, respectively, will resume the pursuit as they require a further 372 runs.

Earlier in the day, FATA resumed their first innings through Farooq and Sirajuddin from 22/1 and added 261 more to their overnight score to ultimately finish at 283 all out in 59.1 overs to set a daunting target for the Lahore Whites.

Farooq spearheaded FATA's batting charge in the second innings with a quickfire century, top-scoring with 123 off 113 deliveries, studded with nine fours and eight sixes.

His brilliance was backed by middle-order batter Salman Khan, who contributed with 53, while Shahid Aziz bolstered FATA's total at the backend with a 33-run cameo.

Salman Mirza was the standout bowler for Lahore Whites as he picked up three wickets for 78 runs in his 16 overs, followed by Hammad Aziz, Aamir Jamal and Mohammad Faiq with two each, while Zulqarnain made one scalp.

Set to chase a daunting target, Lahore Whites got off to a shaky start as they lost both their openers, Mohib Bhatti and Ali Zaryab, both ducks, early with just four runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Babar joined Faiq in the middle and attempted to launch a recovery, but the duo could only put together 25 runs for the third wicket, as the latter fell victim to Afaq Afridi after mustering 18.

Afaq struck again to dismiss Tayyab Arif for one and reduced Lahore Whites further to 31/4 before Babar, alongside Mohsin, batted cautiously to ensure there were no further setbacks for the side before the close of play on the third day.

For FATA, Afaq has taken two wickets in the second innings, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid have picked up one apiece.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, a collective bowling effort helped Peshawar enforce the follow-on against Faisalabad on the third day of their first-round QEAT 2026-27 match.

The third day's play of the aforementioned fixture got underway with Faisalabad resuming their first innings from 118/2 in response to Peshawar's mammoth total of 503/4 declared, but could add 141 more to their overnight score despite Atiq-ur-Rehman's half-century and thus were bowled out for 259 in 92.2 overs.

Atiq remained the top-scorer for Faisalabad in the first innings with a gutsy 72 off 98 deliveries, featuring 14 fours, closely followed by his overnight partner Asim Ali, who made 42, while Mohammad Afzal (24) and captain Ali Shan (21) were the other notable run-getters.

Sajid Khan and Mohammad Adnan jointly led Peshawar's bowling charge in the first innings with three wickets each, while Mohammad Amir Khan and Niaz Khan chipped in with two each.

With a 244-run deficit still to counter, Faisalabad made a shaky start to their second innings as their opener Sameer Saqib (one) fell early with just eight runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Asim Ali joined opener Faham-ul-Haq in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to put together an unbeaten 46-run partnership for the second wicket, which ensured there were no further setbacks on the penultimate day.

Faham and Asim, unbeaten on 29 and 17, respectively, will resume Faisalabad's second innings on the final day, as the side require a further 190 runs with nine wickets in hand to avoid an innings defeat.

In another first-round QEAT 2026-27 match, centuries from Muhammad Hurraira and Mohsin Riaz helped Sialkot Blues set a substantial 350-run target for defending champions Karachi Blues on the penultimate day at the National Ground in Islamabad.

At the commencement of the penultimate day, Sialkot resumed their second innings from 13/0 and went on to add 375 more to their overnight score before declaring at 388/5 in 78.4 overs.

Emerging opener Hurraira spearheaded Sialkot's batting charge in the second innings and top-scored with a monumental 141 off 195 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and a six, while middle-order batter Mohsin smashed 13 boundaries, including three sixes, on his way to 100 not out from 101 balls.

Besides the two centurions, captain Abdullah Shafique and all-rounder Amad Butt made handy contributions to Sialkot's total with 48 and 36, respectively.

For Karachi Blues, Mohammad Hamza bagged two wickets, while Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Raza and Danish Aziz managed to pick up one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 350-run target in their campaign opener, the holders were rocked by an early blow as Athar Mahmood trapped opener Abdul Basit (zero) in the first over.

Saifullah Bangash and Asghar then batted cautiously in the subsequent over and could only take Karachi Blues' total to 2/1 before stumps were called. The top-order duo will resume the defending champions' run chase on the final day as they require a further 348 runs with nine wickets in hand.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Raja Hamza Waheed's brisk half-century helped Islamabad secure a slender lead over Multan on the penultimate day of their first-round QEAT 2026-27 fixture.

Earlier in the day, Multan resumed their first innings from 249/7 in response to Islamabad's 215 all out and added 78 more to their overnight score to finish at 327 all out in 90.2 overs and secured a 112-run advantage.

Leading the way for Multan was middle-order batter Imran Rafiq, who converted his overnight 93 not out into an anchoring century, and top-scored with 140 off 230 deliveries, laced with 21 fours. He was supported by experienced Aamer Yamin, who contributed with a 54-ball 27.

For Islamabad, Muhammad Musa took four wickets for just 51 runs in his 21.2 overs, followed by Mohammad Qaiser with three, while Ali Imran bagged two.

With a 112-run deficit to counter, Islamabad closed out the penultimate day at 163/6 in 51 overs, leading by a slender 51-run lead, with middle-order batter Sarmad Bhatti and captain Azan Tariq unbeaten on 30 and five, respectively.

Islamabad, however, had a shaky start to their innings as they lost opener Ali Imran (three) with just 24 runs on the board. His dismissal, however, paved the way for Waheed, who launched a counterattack on the Multan bowlers and top-scored with a quickfire 60 off 49 deliveries.

Following his departure, Bhatti took the reins of Islamabad's batting charge and will now resume their second innings with skipper Azan as the side look to set Multan a formidable target.

Hasan Hafeez has been the standout bowler for Multan in the second innings, having picked up three wickets for 41 runs in his 12 overs, followed by Moheer Saeed, while Yamin made one scalp.