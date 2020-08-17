Pakistan vs England: Live blog updates for 2nd Test, day 5

Live blog updates for day five of the second Test between Pakistan and England at The Ageas Bowl appear in this thread. Timestamps are in PST.

10:24pm Mohammad Rizwan is the man of the match.

110-4 England declares, match drawn, and this sorry excuse of a Test comes to an end with the rather forgettable sight of Azhar Ali bowling.

105-4 Ollie Pope gone. Yasir Shah picks up the wicket.

92-3 Mohammad Abbas strikes again as Dom Sibley nicks one back to Mohammad Rizwan. It was wide on the leg side but Sibley messed with it and paid the price.

91-2 England lose their second wicket. Mohammad Abbas picks up his first. Zak Crawley out lbw.

9:11pm And so it begins:



Meanwhile, Crawley has completed his 50 but who cares.

77-1 Shan Masood is bowling right now, which explains the seriousness of the play.

8:55pm Mohammad Rizwan has missed a stumping and given some diehard supporters of Sarfaraz Ahmed some ammunition.

50-1 The meaningless innings in a meaningless session has seen the completion of 50 runs.

33-1 SCORE UPDATE

Zack Crawley and Dom Sibley at the crease.

Proof that cricket's happening:

7:30pm Play finally begins even if there is no point at this point.

4:57pm NO CRICKET BUT PLENTY OF CRACKS

3:18pm SALT, WOUNDS AND ALL

3:09pm DREAM ON!

3:07pm We just realised that this blog has seen more weather updates than any real bat-and-ball action.

3:03pm The one constant in this match has been rain, wet outfield and bad light. On the final day, the trend has held once again. The outfield is too wet for any play as of yet. Be prepared for another day of agony.





