Tyson Fury slams Wilder over Opetaia fight

An undated photo of former British boxer Tyson Fury and American boxer Deontay Wilder. — X

Tyson Fury has shared his opinion on former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s fight with Jai Opetaia on the undercard of his fight with Anthony Joshua.

The fight between Wilder and Opetaia was announced by organisers on Wednesday.

UFC CEO and Zuffa Boxing co-founder Dana White officially announced the fight on social media in a video, no doubt adding fuel to the fire of his ongoing feud with Eddie Hearn over his involvement in Fury vs AJ.

"The co-main event is officially set," White said on social media, announcing Wilder vs Opetaia.

"These two guys have a combined 67 knockouts. You do not want to miss this fight, live only on Netflix."

Opetaia, Australia's undefeated cruiserweight world champion, will move up to heavyweight to fight a former champion of the division on a card headlined by the fight between Fury and Joshua at the Principality Stadium.

Wilder, 41, held the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020 and owns a 45-4-1 professional record.

In 2018, Fury dethroned WBC heavyweight champion Wilder. The two fought three times, with the first bout ending in a controversial draw, followed by two dominant wins for the ‘Gypsy King’.

Fury and Wilder have gone back and forth over the results of their trilogy, with the latter labelling Tyson as a cheater and claiming that the British boxer cheated in their first two fights.

Speaking to the FightHype YouTube channel, Tyson Fury said that Deontay Wilder should be nowhere near a ring.

“Silly really, for Deontay’s part. He shouldn’t be in a ring, he should be nowhere near a ring. It’s a dying shame that this man has to continue to fight when he’s shot to bits… Him and Chisora looked shockingly terrible,” Fury said.

Fury will fight Joshua on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.