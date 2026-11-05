Jorge Jesus reacts to Ronaldo’s retirement

This collage of photos shows Portugal national team manager Jorge Jesus (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo. — X

Portugal national team manager Jorge Jesus has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from international football.

Ronaldo announced the end of his international career on Thursday after 23 years of representing the Portugal national football team.

The veteran forward made the announcement in a video message on his social media handles, confirming that he would no longer feature for the Portuguese national team.

Cristiano made his senior debut for Portugal in August 2003 against Kazakhstan and went on to become one of the greatest players in international football.

“Cristiano is a global icon, an example for Portugal and the national team,” Jesus said.

“I had a huge photo of him put up in our auditorium so that all the young players could look up to him every single day.

“I asked him to continue with me because I needed him by my side. But I have to accept his decision. He will always have a place in the hearts of the Portuguese people.

“He will always be an icon of Portuguese football.”

His announcement comes amid recent speculation about his relationship with manager Jesus, although reports suggested that tensions between the pair had eased.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen before their Nations League match against Denmark, after the forward said a press conference by coach Jesus and a subsequent conversation with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca prompted him to depart.

Cristiano, who remained on the bench against Norway, accused new coach Jesus of twice breaking his promises about his role in the team.

Jesus denied making any agreement with Ronaldo but left the door open for his return.

Ronaldo retires as the most-capped player in men's international football, having made 234 appearances and scored a record 146 goals for Portugal. He also registered 45 assists and 10 international hat-tricks.