Sri Lanka extend dominance over PCB Patrons XI in warm-up match

Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the second day of their warm-up match against PCB Patrons XI at the Islamabad Club Cricket Oval in Islamabad on November 5, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: A collective bowling and batting effort helped Sri Lanka secure a formidable lead over Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Patrons XI on the second day of the three-day warm-up match here at the Islamabad Club Cricket Oval on Thursday.

At stumps on the second day, Sri Lanka were 121/6 in 38 overs, leading by 193 runs, with Milan Rathnayaka and Keshara Nuwantha unbeaten in the middle.

The pulsating second day of the fixture got underway with PCB Patrons XI resuming their first innings from 43/2 in response to Sri Lanka's 223/7 declared, and could add 108 more to their overnight score despite opener Azan Awais's half-century before declaring at 151/8 in 47 overs.

Awais waged a lone battle for the home with a gutsy 50 off 85 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries. Lower-order batter Tayyab Arif was the next-best run-getter for the PCB Patrons XI, making a 40-ball 30, followed by No.4 Mohammad Taha with 29.

Besides them, only Ali Usman and captain Saad Baig could amass double figures, contributing 15 not out and 10, respectively.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara and Rathnayaka picked up two wickets each, while Prabath Jayasuriya and Nuwantha made one scalp apiece.

With a substantial 72-run advantage in their favour, Sri Lanka could only accumulate 121/6 in 38 overs before stumps on the second day.

Sri Lanka got off to a spirited start to their second innings, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Lahiru Udara raising 30 runs for the first wicket until the former fell victim to Saqib Khan after scoring a 33-ball 14.

Sooriyabandara's dismissal triggered a collapse, which saw Sri Lanka lose three more wickets, including opener Udara (15) and captain Kusal Mendis (three), for just nine runs, and thus the visitors were reduced to 39/4.

Middle-order batters Sonal Dinusha (22) and Anjala Bandara then attempted to force a recovery and had raised 25 runs for the fifth wicket until the former sustained a bizarre hit-wicket dismissal off Ubaid Shah.

Bandara, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and was involved in another crucial partnership for Sri Lanka when he put together 56 runs for the sixth wicket with Rathnayaka until Shoaib Akhtar Jnr got him caught behind. Bandara remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with a 56-ball 34.

Akhtar Jnr has been the standout bowler for PCB Patrons XI in the second innings, having picked up three wickets for just 22 runs in his nine overs, while Saqib and Ubaid have taken one apiece.