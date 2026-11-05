Ton-up Brendan Taylor scripts Zimbabwe's strong start in first Afghanistan Test

Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor plays a shot during the first day of their first Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 5, 2026. — Afghanistan Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Experienced top-order batter Brendan Taylor's monumental century helped Zimbabwe dominate the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series against Afghanistan here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Zimbabwe captain Brian Bennett's decision to bat first in the series opener paid dividends as the Chevrons finished the pulsating opening day at 326/5 in 87 overs, with the skipper and all-rounder Wessly Madhevere unbeaten on 71 and 29, respectively.

The Chevrons got off to a decent start to their innings as their openers Innocent Kaia and Ben Curran put together 60 runs for the first wicket until the former fell victim to Qais Ahmad in the 17th over and walked back after scoring 51-ball 34.

Kaia's dismissal paved the way for Taylor to walk out at No.3, and the veteran kept the momentum in Zimbabwe's favour by sharing a 65-run partnership for the second wicket with Curran, who perished in the second session after scoring a cautious 42 off 113 deliveries.

Taylor was then involved in a century-plus partnership for the third wicket with captain Bennett, which stretched into the final session and saw the former bring up his seventh Test century.

Hashmatullah Shahidi broke the threatening 137-run partnership in the 69th over by getting the prized scalp of Taylor, who remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with 131 off 168 deliveries, studded with 14 fours and four sixes.

Following Taylor's departure, Zimbabwe lost two more wickets in quick succession as Zia-ur-Rehman sent back Craig Ervine (four) and Antum Naqvi (nine) cheaply, resulting in the Chevrons slipping down to 287/5.

Skipper Bennett, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly during the brief middle-order collapse, and eventually received ample support at the other end in the form of all-rounder Madhevere.

The duo, consequently, bolstered Zimbabwe's total past the 300-run mark by raising an unbeaten 39-run partnership and will continue their side's first innings on the subsequent day as they aim to finish with a mammoth total.

Zia has been the standout bowler for Afghanistan, having picked up two wickets for 118 runs in his 30 overs, while Shahidi, Qais and Mohammad Saleem have made one scalp apiece.