PCB, Abu Dhabi T10 organisers reach agreement over Pakistani players' NOCs

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman walks back after being dismissed during the ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10 League have reached an agreement over the issuance of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for Pakistani cricketers, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

According to sources, the agreement will see the league organisers provide the PCB with compensation and facilities worth up to USD 200,000 in exchange for the NOCs.

The development has significantly increased the likelihood of Pakistani cricketers participating in the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Sources added that franchises and players had approached the PCB, requesting the board to issue NOCs to allow the selected Pakistani players to participate in the tournament.

Following their requests, the matter was taken up with the relevant authorities, with the PCB considering their appeals sympathetically in an effort to reach an amicable solution.

The agreement between the two parties has now paved the way for the participation of Pakistani players in the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on November 7.

Earlier, ESPNcricinfo reported that Pakistan players' participation in the competition had become highly unlikely after the PCB reportedly withheld NOCs, demanding a fee of USD 10,000 for each certificate.

The board's late demand had left franchises scrambling to either pay the additional fee or find replacement players ahead of the tournament.

According to the report, the Abu Dhabi T10 management submitted NOC applications for Pakistani players shortly after the player draft on September 30.

However, PCB officials communicated the USD 10,000-per-player demand only at the beginning of this week, just days before the tournament's scheduled start.

As many as 16 Pakistani cricketers were picked by five of the six participating teams during the draft. Some players were reportedly willing to pay the required fee from their own salaries if their respective franchises declined to cover the additional expense.

Last month, the PCB also withheld NOCs for Pakistani players selected for the Nepal Premier League (NPL), reportedly demanding USD 25,000 per player.

While Hussain Talat and Jahandad Khan continued their participation in the tournament, several other Pakistani cricketers returned without featuring in the competition.

The PCB's policy of seeking fees in exchange for NOCs for overseas franchise leagues has fluctuated over recent years.

The issue first emerged around the launch of the International League T20 (ILT20), when the board sought payments from leagues where it believed reciprocal opportunities for Pakistani players were limited.

Pakistan players selected in the Abu Dhabi T10 draft:

Salman Irshad (Arabian Aces), Akif Javed, Hasan Nawaz, Ali Raza (Emirates Eagles), Naseem Shah (Royal Desert Champions), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Khawaja Nafay, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr (UAE Bulls), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Sufyan Moqeem and Abbas Afridi (United Tigers).