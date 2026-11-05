Sri Lanka storm past Malaysia in U19 Asia Cup curtain-raiser

Sri Lanka's Kaushika Kumarasinghe celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup match against Malaysia at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amerat on November 5, 2026. — ACC

AL AMERAT: Kaushika Kumarasinghe's five-wicket haul, followed by Rehan Peiris's unbeaten half-century, propelled Sri Lanka to a thumping nine-wicket victory over Malaysia in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 curtain-raiser here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket on Thursday.

Put into bat first, Malaysia could only accumulate 88 runs before being blown away in 28.1 overs despite a brisk half-century by right-handed opener Syamil Aqil.

Aqil waged a lone battle for Malaysia as he top-scored with a 50-ball 51, laced with seven fours and two sixes. Besides him, no other Malaysian batter could breach double figures.

The opening batter oversaw Malaysia's batting expedition until the first delivery of the 20th over, which saw him being bowled by Vigneshwaran Akash, with 76 runs on the board.

Following Aqil's dismissal, Malaysia lost their remaining five wickets in just 54 deliveries, managing to add just 12 runs to their total, and were thus bowled out for a paltry total.

Kumarasinghe spearheaded Sri Lanka's bowling charge with sensational bowling figures of 5/30 and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match. He was supported by Akash, who picked up three wickets, while Chaniru Senarathne chipped in with one scalp.

In turn, Sri Lanka made light work of the 89-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just one wicket and 217 balls to spare, making a dominant start to the U19 Asia Cup.

The Island nation, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost opener and captain Viran Chamuditha (zero) on just the third delivery of the innings.

But his dismissal did not bother Sri Lanka as Senuja Wekunagoda joined Peiris in the middle, and the duo batted with command to eventually steer their side to glory in the 14th over on the back of an unbeaten 91-run partnership.

Peiris, who dominated the match-winning stand, top-scored for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten half-century, making 54 off 45 deliveries, studded with seven fours and a six. Wekunagoda, on the other hand, contributed with a 35-ball 30 not out, featuring four boundaries.