Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after retirement

This collage of photos shows Cristiano Ronaldo (first from right), Diogo Dalot centre and Bruno Fernandes. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have paid heartfelt tributes to their childhood “idol” after the legendary striker’s retirement.

Ronaldo announced the end of his international career on Thursday after 23 years of representing the Portugal national football team.

The veteran forward made the announcement in a video message on his social media handles, confirming that he would no longer feature for the Portuguese national team.

Ronaldo made his senior debut for Portugal in August 2003 against Kazakhstan and went on to become one of the greatest players in international football.

Fernandes took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for Ronaldo.

"Thanks for the inspiration. It was a privilege to be able to share great moments with my childhood idol for our national team," the Manchester United captain wrote in his Instagram story.

Dalot also wrote a long message for his idol, thanking him for doing so much for the national team.

"They do not know that the dream is a constant of life,” Dalot wrote.

“The history of Portugal tells us that we are a people who never accepted boundaries, not afraid of unknown seas and of going through storms. We were and are made of achievements, sacrifices, tears and sweat... From dreams that seem impossible until one has the courage to make them come true. You got it. You made us believe, dream and conquer!

“A legacy that will not only be remembered for the trophies or goals, but also for the path you paved for all those who came after.

“Your passion/willingness to represent our country is something I will never forget and will stay with me forever.

“So proud of all you have done for our national team!. Thank you idol.”

Ronaldo retires as the most-capped player in men's international football, having made 234 appearances and scored a record 146 goals for Portugal. He also registered 45 assists and 10 international hat-tricks.

One of the defining moments of his career came in 2016, when he captained Portugal to their first-ever European Championship title, defeating hosts France in the final.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward also guided his country to Nations League glory in 2019 and 2025.

Ronaldo further cemented his place in football history in 2021, when he surpassed Iran's Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals, eventually extending the tally to 146.

His announcement comes amid recent speculation about his relationship with manager Jorge Jesus, although reports suggested that tensions between the pair had eased.