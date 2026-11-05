Afghanistan thump Bangladesh in U19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign opener

Afghanistan players celebrate a dismissal during their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup match against Bangladesh at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amerat on November 5, 2026. — ACB

AL AMERAT: Shah Faisal Rahimi's anchoring half-century, coupled with a collective bowling effort, led Afghanistan to a resounding 113-run victory over Bangladesh in the second match of the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup 2026 here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket on Thursday.

Afghanistan captain Sohail Khan's decision to bat first paid dividends as his side piled up a formidable total of 231 before being bowled out in 49 overs.

Middle-order batter Rahimi spearheaded Afghanistan's bowling charge with a gutsy half-century and top-scored for them with a 97-ball 83, studded with eight fours and a six, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Rahimi also shared an important 59-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Tahir Sarwary, who remained a notable run-getter for Afghanistan with 37 off 43 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Tafiul Alam Tamim was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh as he took four wickets for 41 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Robiul Hasan Anik with two, while Rubay Islam Rizon, Sheikh Atiqur Rahman and All Rafi made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 232-run target, Bangladesh's batting unit faltered in their U19 Asia Cup campaign opener and could muster 118 before being bowled out in 25.5 overs.

Left-handed opener SK Jarif Siyam remained the top-scorer for the Tigers with a cautious 41 off 58 deliveries, featuring six fours. Besides him, only Robiul Hasan Anik and Rubay Islam Rizon managed to amass double figures against Afghanistan, contributing with 33 and 21, respectively.

Noor Ali Niazai, Amir Hamza and Sami Mubarez jointly led Afghanistan's bowling charge as they took three wickets each, while Sohail Khan chipped in with one scalp.