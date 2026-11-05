BCCI shifts first India-Sri Lanka ODI from Delhi due to 'potential weather disruption'

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando (right) appeals for an lbw dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma during their first ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 2, 2024. — AFP

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced relocating its men's team's first ODI of the three-match home series against Sri Lanka from Delhi to Visakhapatnam.

The ODI series opener between India and Sri Lanka was originally scheduled to be played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on December 13, but since the country's capital remains affected by high pollution levels at that time of the year, the BCCI relocated the fixture to Visakhapatnam instead.

The cricket board, in a brief statement, however, also cited the proposed renovation work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as a primary factor behind the relocation of the first India-Sri Lanka ODI, adding the venue change was made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

"The venue for the first Muthoot FinCorp ODI between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on December 13, 2026, has been shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The venue change has been made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work at the stadium.

"The match will now be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026."

Meanwhile, the remaining itinerary of Sri Lanka's white-ball tour to India later this year remained unchanged, with the subsequent two ODIs slated to be played in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad on December 16 and 19, respectively.

Following the ODIs, the two teams will also lock horns in a three-match T20I series, the matches for which are scheduled to be played in Cuttack, Rajkot and Pune on December 22, 24 and 27, respectively.