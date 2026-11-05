India deny Pakistan comeback to prevail in SAFF Championship blockbuster

India players celebrate during their SAFF Championship match against Pakistan at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on November 5, 2026. — AIFF

DHAKA: Suhail Ahmad Bhat's early brace remained in the spotlight as India fended off a spirited stoppage-time comeback from arch-rivals Pakistan to prevail 3-2 in the high-octane Group B match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2026 here at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Thursday.

India, placed 138th in FIFA men's team rankings, made a rampant start to the enthralling fixture as Bhat gave them an early lead by scoring the opener in the 13th minute following an assist from Mohammed Suhail.

Bhat doubled India's lead five minutes later when he was sent through cleanly by Abhishek Dhananjay Suryavanshi, and calmly slotted the ball past Pakistan goalkeeper Yousuf Butt.

Following an early two-goal advantage, India ensured they remained firmly in control by dominating the midfield and possession, and were subsequently rewarded in the 31st minute when Manglenthang Kipgen buried the ball into the back of the net, with Noufal providing a precise assist.

Trailing 3-0 just briefly after the half-hour mark, Pakistan received an ideal opportunity to reduce the deficit as Abhishek Suryavanshi lunged at Hayyan Khattak in the India box to concede a penalty.

Shayak Dost stood up for the Green Shirts to take the strike from the spot, but he skied his shot, and India thus went into the break with a three-goal advantage.

The second half of the blockbuster fixture was contrasting as neither of the two fierce rivals could score despite the Green Shirts dominating possession.

Pakistan eventually pulled one back in the first minute of stoppage time when Najeebullah headed a sensational cross from Junaid Shah past the Indian goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

The Green Shirts struck again just two minutes later through Alamgir Ghazi, who teed himself up with a delectable first touch and slammed a finish from a narrow angle, on the turn, while falling down.

Pakistan's sensational comeback, however, could not help them salvage a draw against traditional rivals India, who made a triumphant start to their SAFF Championship 2026 and thus secured the summit position in the Group B standings with two points and a goal difference of one.

On the contrary, Pakistan succumbed to the bottom of the standings with a negative goal difference of one and will next face Malaysia in the must-win group-stage match against Maldives on Sunday.