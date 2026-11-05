Formula One fraternity reacts to death of Australian F1 world champion Jones

An undated photo of former Australian driver Alan Jones. — Reuters

Formula One fraternity has reacted sharply to the death of former F1 world champion Alan Jones, one of only two Australian drivers to win the sport's biggest title, who died aged 80, just days after celebrating his birthday.

Jones secured 12 Grand Prix victories during his career and claimed the world championship in 1980. He became the second Australian to achieve the feat after Jack Brabham.

Born in Melbourne, Jones followed in his father Stan's footsteps; Stan was a racing driver who won the 1959 Australian Grand Prix.

He moved to Britain in 1970 to pursue his Formula One ambitions before becoming one of the sport's leading drivers.

Racing for Williams, Jones enjoyed the finest season of his career in 1980, winning the world championship and making history for Australian motorsport.

Williams, in a statement, said that Alan Jones played an important role in making the team what it is today.

"Alan was instrumental in making Williams what it is today, forming an extraordinary bond with Frank Williams and Patrick Head to become our first Drivers' World Champion in just our fourth season in Formula 1,” Williams stated.

"He is a true Australian icon and a Williams legend, and he will be dearly missed. We send our love and thoughts to the Jones family and all his friends."

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1, also wrote a heartfelt tribute to the former driver.

"His place in Formula 1 history is assured, not least for bringing Williams their first Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships in 1980, a defining moment for the team and our sport,” Domenicali said.

"But beyond his achievements on track, Alan will be remembered for his character, his passion and the lasting mark he left on Formula 1."

Formula One paid a tribute to their former driver in a statement in which they highlighted his achievements and journey.

"'Jonesy' made his first F1 entrance at the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix with the Hesketh squad before going on to famously claim the title in 1980 alongside Frank Williams at his eponymous team. A fierce racer and competitive spirit - Rest In Peace," F1 said in a statement.

Australian Grand Prix also penned a heartfelt message for Jones.

"As a Formula 1 World Champion and one of Australia’s greatest racing drivers, Alan holds a special place in the history of our sport,” F1 Australia said.

"His 1980 World Championship inspired a generation of Australian motorsport fans, while his victory at the Australian Grand Prix that same year remains the last time an Australian driver has won their home Grand Prix."