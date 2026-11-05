Wasim Akram declines Afghanistan Premier League mentorship offer

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram pictured during the PSL 8 Players Draft in Karachi on December 15, 2022. — PCB

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has declined an offer to join the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) as a mentor, opting to respect the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) policy regarding the tournament, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

According to sources, Akram was approached for a mentorship role in the APL but decided against accepting the offer in line with the PCB’s stance on the competition.

The PCB had earlier decided not to issue No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Pakistani cricketers seeking to participate in the tournament. In view of the board’s policy, Akram also opted against becoming involved in the league.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was appointed head coach of Team Paktia, which will be captained by Rahmat Shah, while pace legend Waqar Younis was named the team’s ambassador.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who holds a United Kingdom (UK) passport, was also signed by the Kandahar Warriors in the platinum category during Tuesday’s star-studded players’ draft.

Amir, who currently resides in England and acquired British citizenship in May this year, registered for the draft as a UK national. The Warriors picked him with their first selection, ahead of veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

Meanwhile, more than 30 Pakistani cricketers, including Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hasan Ali, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim, registered for the players’ draft.

However, none of the Pakistani players were selected amid uncertainty surrounding their participation in the tournament due to reported diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Media reports had earlier suggested that the PCB was unlikely to issue NOCs to its players for the competition.