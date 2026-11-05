Arafat Minhas among ICC Player of the Month nominees for October 2026

Pakistan's Arafat Minhas celebrates reaching his half-century during their ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2026. — PCB

DUBAI: Pakistan all-rounder Arafat Minhas has been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October 2026 following his impressive performances in the home ODI tri-series.

Minhas emerged as one of Pakistan's standout performers in the tournament, playing a pivotal role in the Green Shirts' title-winning campaign with significant contributions with both bat and ball.

The all-rounder, who made his ODI debut against Australia earlier this year, claimed nine wickets, including a six-wicket haul against England, while scoring 149 runs in five innings at an average of 29.80.

His standout performance came against England, when he scored a crucial 59 before returning figures of 6/40, registering the second-best ODI bowling figures by a Pakistan bowler on home soil.

Minhas continued his impressive form in the final against Sri Lanka, smashing 61 off just 31 deliveries to help Pakistan chase down a target of 326 and lift the trophy. His all-round contributions throughout the competition earned him the Player of the Series award.

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen was also nominated following his series-defining performances against Australia, contributing with both bat and ball across the three ICC World Test Championship fixtures to help the Proteas secure a 2-1 series victory.

His most impressive performance came in the second Test at Gqeberha, where he scored 85 runs and claimed six wickets to guide South Africa to an innings-and-31-run victory.

He followed it up with another half-century and three wickets in the series-deciding third Test, helping South Africa complete a comeback in the series.

His consistent performances also propelled him to the top of the ICC Men's Test All-Rounder Rankings.

West Indies captain Shai Hope completed the nominations after an outstanding month with the bat, producing several match-winning performances against India across the ODI and T20I series.

Hope struck an unbeaten 162 in the third ODI in New Chandigarh, leading the West Indies to a successful chase of 352, their highest-ever successful run chase in the format.

He carried his remarkable form into the five-match T20I series, scoring two centuries, including an unbeaten 102 off 50 deliveries in the fourth match.

The right-handed batter finished the T20I series with 261 runs at an impressive strike rate of 190.51.