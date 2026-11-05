Arafat Minhas among ICC Player of the Month nominees for October 2026

Minhas joins Marco Jansen and Shai Hope among October nominees

By Web Desk
November 05, 2026
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas celebrates reaching his half-century during their ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2026. — PCB

DUBAI: Pakistan all-rounder Arafat Minhas has been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October 2026 following his impressive performances in the home ODI tri-series.

Minhas emerged as one of Pakistan's standout performers in the tournament, playing a pivotal role in the Green Shirts' title-winning campaign with significant contributions with both bat and ball.

The all-rounder, who made his ODI debut against Australia earlier this year, claimed nine wickets, including a six-wicket haul against England, while scoring 149 runs in five innings at an average of 29.80.

His standout performance came against England, when he scored a crucial 59 before returning figures of 6/40, registering the second-best ODI bowling figures by a Pakistan bowler on home soil.

Minhas continued his impressive form in the final against Sri Lanka, smashing 61 off just 31 deliveries to help Pakistan chase down a target of 326 and lift the trophy. His all-round contributions throughout the competition earned him the Player of the Series award.

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen was also nominated following his series-defining performances against Australia, contributing with both bat and ball across the three ICC World Test Championship fixtures to help the Proteas secure a 2-1 series victory.

His most impressive performance came in the second Test at Gqeberha, where he scored 85 runs and claimed six wickets to guide South Africa to an innings-and-31-run victory.

He followed it up with another half-century and three wickets in the series-deciding third Test, helping South Africa complete a comeback in the series.

His consistent performances also propelled him to the top of the ICC Men's Test All-Rounder Rankings.

West Indies captain Shai Hope completed the nominations after an outstanding month with the bat, producing several match-winning performances against India across the ODI and T20I series.

Hope struck an unbeaten 162 in the third ODI in New Chandigarh, leading the West Indies to a successful chase of 352, their highest-ever successful run chase in the format.

He carried his remarkable form into the five-match T20I series, scoring two centuries, including an unbeaten 102 off 50 deliveries in the fourth match.

The right-handed batter finished the T20I series with 261 runs at an impressive strike rate of 190.51.

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