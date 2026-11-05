Novak Djokovic admits losing control in shock defeat to Rinky Hijikata

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his round of 32 match against Australia's Rinky Hijikata on November 4, 2026. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic admitted that he ‘completely lost control of the match’ after suffering a shock defeat to Australia's Rinky Hijikata in Paris Masters on Wednesday.

The Serbian was left disappointed after failing to capitalise on a strong start, as world number 83 Hijikata produced an impressive performance to secure the victory.

Djokovic said he felt he was dominating the opening set and the early stages of the match before his opponent raised his level and began playing more consistently.

“I mean disappointment obviously, losing a match that I felt like I was dominating the first set, set and a few games, but then he was switched on, I wasn’t serving as well and then he was playing out of his mind honestly, was not missing, keeping the ball low and just terrific performance,” Djokovic said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged that Hijikata deserved the victory but admitted that he believed he should have won the contest.

“Nobody loves losing, but it’s just another match,” Djokovic said.

“I should have won this match, I played well the first set and then completely lost control of the match.”

Djokovic also praised the Australian's ability to make the most of the playing conditions, describing the surface as the quickest on the tour.

“I just felt like he was really effective from every corner. It’s the quickest surface we have here on the tour, and for players like him who play really flat and close to the line it suits him really well,” he added.

Congratulating his opponent, Djokovic admitted that his own inability to maintain control ultimately proved costly.

“Congrats to him, I mean he played really great tennis and it was my fault to let the control of the match go,” he concluded.