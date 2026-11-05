Afghanistan unwilling to risk Rashid Khan's fitness for Test cricket

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (right) celebrates with teammates after winning the one-off Test match against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on September 9, 2019. - AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan are unwilling to risk Rashid Khan's long-term fitness by rushing him back into Test cricket, with the leg-spinner continuing to manage his workload following previous back injury concerns.

Rashid, who has featured in just six Tests during his career compared to more than 245 appearances across the white-ball formats, has been unavailable for Test cricket in recent times due to concerns over his back and workload management.

While he remains a key figure in Afghanistan's white-ball setup, his return to the longest format will depend on his recovery and fitness.

Speaking ahead of Afghanistan's two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, captain Rahmat Shah revealed that the team's medical staff had advised against Rashid's immediate return to Test cricket.

"Talking about Rashid, it has been recommended by the team medical staff and physio trainers that he should not be playing Test games at the moment because he is still not ready," Rahmat said.

"We cannot risk losing Rashid for white-ball cricket. He is such an important player. I am praying he gets better soon, and he loves Test cricket.

"However, if his body is not allowing it and based on the reports from the doctors and medical team, we wouldn't take a risk," he added.

Rahmat also highlighted the physical demands of Test cricket, explaining that managing Rashid's workload would be particularly important given his history of back problems.

"He's our main spinner and if he gets in the team, definitely when there's a long partnership, I will ask him to come and bowl regularly," Rahmat noted.

"It will be a load on him in Tests because, in short formats, in T20, it's only a three-hour game and a bowler will bowl only four overs. But in Tests, there is a lot of workload and, as per Rashid's physio, he has to manage his workload due to his back injury in the past," he said.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his availability, Rahmat reiterated that Rashid remains part of Afghanistan's plans for the longest format.

"I've had personal discussions with him and the ACB and as soon as he gets ready and is 100 per cent fit, he will obviously be part of the Test squad," Rahmat said.

Afghanistan enter the Zimbabwe series following a hard-fought draw against Bangladesh in their previous Test assignment last month, having produced a resilient performance on the final day to secure the result.

The first Test against Zimbabwe is currently underway in Sharjah and is scheduled to conclude on November 9. The second Test will begin at the same venue on November 13.