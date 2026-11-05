England captain Harry Kane extends Bayern Munich contract until 2029

An undated picture of England captain Harry Kane. — Bayern Munich Official

MUNICH: England captain Harry Kane has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich on Thursday, extending his stay at the German champions until 2029.

The 33-year-old striker had entered the final year of his previous four-year deal, which he signed following his £86 million move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

Kane enjoyed a remarkable campaign last season, scoring a club-record 61 goals in 51 appearances as Bayern secured a league and cup double.

Kane expressed his happiness at Bayern Munich and praised the club, its supporters and manager Vincent Kompany.

"I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich," Kane said.

"We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club."

The England captain added that his family were happy in Munich and he was eager to win more trophies with the Bundesliga giants.

Since arriving in Germany, Kane has scored 102 goals in 102 Bundesliga appearances, winning three Golden Boot awards and two league titles.

He also enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 season, scoring 73 goals for club and country before being crowned the world's best male player at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund welcomed the extension, describing Kane as "a team player, a leader, the best all-round striker in the world".

The new agreement will keep Kane at Bayern until shortly before his 36th birthday, reducing the likelihood of a return to the Premier League as he remains 47 goals short of Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals.