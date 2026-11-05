Wembanyama inspires Spurs to narrow victory with career-best 52 points

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama beats the drum after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center on Nov 4, 2026. — Reuters

SAN ANTONIO: Victor Wembanyama produced a sensational performance, scoring a career-high 52 points and grabbing 24 rebounds to inspire the San Antonio Spurs to a thrilling 112-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA here at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old dominated both ends of the court, adding eight blocks to his remarkable performance as the Spurs secured a narrow win at the Frost Bank Center.

Wembanyama scored 29 points in the first half alone, including 15 consecutive successful free throws, while collecting 15 rebounds and five blocks.

He became the first player to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a single half.

His eight blocks also marked the most in a 50-point performance since blocks became an official NBA statistic in 1973-74.

"He's basically Wilt," Spurs guard Dylan Harper said, comparing Wembanyama to legendary centre Wilt Chamberlain.

The Frenchman also became the first player since Chamberlain in 1964 to score at least 50 points and grab 20 rebounds in a one-point victory.

It is pertinent to mention that despite rolling his right ankle late in the game, Wembanyama returned to the court and scored 10 points in the closing stages to help San Antonio hold on for victory.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson praised the centre's all-round contribution.

"He was a man tonight, and his teammates rewarded him quite a bit. He got rewarded in a variety of ways by just dominating both ends," Johnson said.