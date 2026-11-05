PCB announces ticket prices for Pakistan-Sri Lanka first Test in Rawalpindi

Pakistan's Agha Salman (right) and Saud Shakeel run between the wickets on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 18, 2023. - AFP

ISLAMABAD: Tickets for the first Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will go on sale on Friday from 2pm onwards, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced.

The first Test is scheduled to begin at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, with physical tickets available for purchase at designated TCS Express Centres across Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The five-day match will run until 13 November, while the second Test will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium from 17 to 21 November. Both matches form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.

The PCB stated that details regarding ticket sales for the second Test would be announced in due course.

To facilitate cricket fans, tickets for all five days of the Rawalpindi Test have been priced at PKR 200 for the General (Miran Bakhsh and Sohail Tanvir), First-Class (Shoaib Akhtar and Yasir Arafat), Premium (Azhar Mahmood and Javed Miandad) and VIP (Imran Khan and Javed Akhtar) enclosures.

Meanwhile, tickets for the PCB Gallery, located in the stadium's main building, will cost PKR 800 per person per day. Fans can also purchase seats in the Platinum Box for PKR 8,000 per person per day.

Physical tickets will be available at the TCS Express Centre on Kashmir Road in Saddar, Rawalpindi, as well as the Box Office at Aviation Ground on Rawal Road.

Fans in Islamabad can purchase tickets from Plot No. 394-A, Potohar Road, near Police Station, Sector I-9/3, while another designated outlet is the TCS Regional Office near Fazaia Colony on Link Road, Khanna, Rawalpindi.

For the unversed, the upcoming series will mark Sri Lanka's first Test tour of Pakistan since 2019.

During their previous visit, Pakistan, led by Azhar Ali, secured a 1-0 series victory after the opening Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw, before winning the second match in Karachi.

Historically, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 59 Test matches. Pakistan have won 23 encounters, while Sri Lanka have registered 17 victories. The remaining 19 matches ended in draws.