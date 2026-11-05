Erling Haaland strikes late as Manchester City beat Leipzig in Champions League

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal against Leipzig in Champions League on November 4, 2026. — Reuters

LEIPZIG: Manchester City ended their mini-slump with a dramatic 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League here at Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Wednesday, thanks to an 78th-minute winner from Erling Haaland.

City had suffered consecutive Premier League defeats either side of a penalty shootout victory over Brighton in the League Cup, but returned to winning ways in Germany.

The visitors twice took the lead through a Castello Lukeba own goal and an Enzo Fernandez header, but Leipzig responded on both occasions through Ridle Baku and Antonio Nusa.

Haaland eventually settled the contest, converting Elliot Anderson's precise cross from close range to secure all three points for City.

Haaland explained how patience and concentration helped him find the right moment to score the decisive goal.

“For me, I think it’s easy. It’s around 100 minutes a game to just stay fully focused,” Haaland told reporters.

“In this period it was about trying to wait for the right moment and attack it in the right way and put it in the back of the net, and that’s exactly what I did.”

The Norwegian has now scored 13 goals in nine appearances against Leipzig, including five in City's memorable 7-0 victory in March 2023.

Despite the result, City were far from their best against a Leipzig side managed by Martin Demichelis, who made them work hard throughout the contest.

City coach Enzo Maresca acknowledged that his team were still a “work in progress” but highlighted Haaland's importance to the side.