PCB, New Zealand cricket in talks over Pakistan tour schedule, venues

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Latham (right) celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar Azam on the fifth day of the second Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 6, 2023. – AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) are holding discussions over the schedule and venues for the Black Caps’ upcoming tour of Pakistan, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

New Zealand are scheduled to tour Pakistan in February-March 2027 for a two-match Test series, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

According to sources, both boards are currently discussing the series schedule, with a final announcement expected once consultations have concluded.

The scheduling is being planned with the holy month of Ramadan and the commitments of both teams in mind.

Moreover, New Zealand’s scheduled series against Sri Lanka is set to conclude on 16 February in Hamilton, while the 2027 Pakistan Super League (PSL) is due to commence on 18 March, with team activities beginning on 15 March.

Sources further indicated that at least one of the two Tests between Pakistan and New Zealand is likely to be played during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have endured a difficult campaign in the ongoing WTC cycle and currently sit at the bottom of the points table, having registered two wins and suffered seven defeats in nine matches.

The national side recently suffered a disappointing 3-0 Test series defeat against England, with Babar Azam returning as red-ball captain, replacing Shan Masood.

Pakistan have since featured in two white-ball assignments, including a T20I series against Sri Lanka and an ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka.

The Green Shirts won both assignments, clinching the T20I series 2-1 under captain Sahibzada Farhan before defeating Sri Lanka in the ODI tri-series final, with Fakhar Zaman playing a starring role.

Pakistan will now turn their attention to Test cricket, with a two-match series against Sri Lanka scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 9 to 21 November.