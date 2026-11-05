Pakistan players' Abu Dhabi T10 participation in doubt: report

Pakistan players Shadab Khan (left) and Naseem Shah during the ACC Men's Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 6, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan players' participation in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League has become highly unlikely after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly withheld No-Objection Certificates (NOCs), demanding a fee of USD 10,000 for each certificate, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The PCB's late demand has left franchises scrambling to either pay the additional fee or find replacement players ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on November 7.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Abu Dhabi T10 management submitted applications for NOCs for Pakistani players shortly after the player draft on September 30. However, PCB officials communicated the USD 10,000-per-player demand only at the beginning of this week, just days before the tournament's scheduled start.

As many as 16 Pakistani cricketers were selected by five of the six participating teams during the draft. Some players were reportedly willing to pay the required fee from their own salaries if their respective franchises declined to cover the additional expense.

Despite efforts to resolve the matter through mediation, franchises have now begun exploring replacement options.

Last month, the PCB also withheld NOCs for Pakistani players selected for the Nepal Premier League (NPL), reportedly demanding USD 25,000 per player.

While Hussain Talat and Jahandad Khan continued their participation in the tournament, several other Pakistani cricketers returned without featuring in the competition.

The PCB's policy of seeking fees in exchange for NOCs for overseas franchise leagues has fluctuated over recent years. The issue first emerged around the launch of the International League T20 (ILT20), when the board sought payments from leagues where it believed reciprocal opportunities for Pakistani players were limited.

The rationale was that players from countries such as Nepal and the United Arab Emirates were not in comparable demand in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Pakistani cricketers were in their respective domestic competitions. According to a PCB official, this reasoning remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, the PCB has overhauled its NOC policy for overseas leagues under its new central contracts. The revised framework removes the limit on the number of T20 and T10 leagues for players classified as T20 specialists under Track C, with their availability for national duty remaining the primary condition.

Players categorised as dual-format specialists under Track AB, covering red-ball and one-day cricket, are permitted to participate in one overseas league annually. White-ball specialists under Track BC, covering one-day and T20 cricket, can feature in two leagues during the same period.

However, red-ball specialists under Track A are not permitted to participate in overseas T20 or T10 competitions.

Under previous administrations, centrally contracted players were generally allowed to feature in two overseas leagues, under a policy commonly referred to as 'PSL plus two'.

However, it remains unclear which players fall into each category, as the PCB has yet to announce its new central contracts. The previous contracts for the 2025-26 season expired on June 30.

Opportunities for Pakistani cricketers in overseas franchise leagues have continued to diminish, partly because of strained political relations between Pakistan and India. Pakistani players remain excluded from the Indian Premier League (IPL), while franchises owned by Indian business groups, including IPL team owners, have largely refrained from signing them in other competitions.

For instance, no Pakistani cricketer has featured in the SA20, where all six franchises are owned by IPL franchise groups.

There have been a few exceptions. Abrar Ahmed represented Sunrisers Leeds, owned by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the men's Hundred this summer. Meanwhile, Usman Tariq featured for Trinidad Knight Riders in the 2025 and 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) editions before being picked by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for this year's ILT20.

Beyond geopolitical considerations, the inconsistent implementation of the PCB's NOC policy has also contributed to the uncertainty surrounding overseas opportunities for Pakistani players, according to some cricketers.

Moreover, the PCB has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Pakistan players selected in the Abu Dhabi T10 draft:

Salman Irshad (Arabian Aces), Akif Javed, Hasan Nawaz, Ali Raza (Emirates Eagles), Naseem Shah (Royal Desert Champions), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Khawaja Nafay, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr (UAE Bulls), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Sufyan Moqeem and Abbas Afridi (United Tigers).