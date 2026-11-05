Former Formula One world champion Alan Jones dies aged 80

An undated picture of Former Formula One world champion Alan Jones.— AFP

Former Formula One world champion Alan Jones, one of only two Australian drivers to win the sport's biggest title, has died aged 80, just days after celebrating his birthday.

Jones secured 12 Grand Prix victories during his career and claimed the world championship in 1980. He became the second Australian to achieve the feat after Jack Brabham.

Born in Melbourne, Jones followed in the footsteps of his father, Stan, a racing driver who won the 1959 Australian Grand Prix.

He moved to Britain in 1970 to pursue his Formula One ambitions before establishing himself as one of the sport's leading drivers.

Racing for Williams, Jones enjoyed the finest season of his career in 1980, winning the world championship and making history for Australian motorsport.

A statement released on behalf of his wife, Amanda Butler-Davis, confirmed his death.

“He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for,” the statement said.

“Alan dedicated his life to motorsport, building a legacy that will live on through the countless people he touched along the way.

“Through his achievements, passion and unmistakable character, both on and off the track, Alan left an enduring mark on the sport both nationally and across the globe.”

Jones retired from Formula One in 1986 before moving into broadcasting, remaining connected to motorsport.

Paying tribute, the Australian Grand Prix said Jones “holds a special place in the history of our sport”.

“His 1980 world championship inspired a generation of Australian motorsport fans,” it said.

“His victory at the Australian Grand Prix that same year remains the last time an Australian driver has won their home Grand Prix.

“He leaves an extraordinary legacy in Australian motorsport and will be deeply missed by the motorsport community around the world.”