Owono says he’s going through most difficult days of his life after De Miguel incident

An undated photo of Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono. — Reuters

Jesus Owono has said that he is going through the most difficult time of his life after the Tenerife forward Jesus De Miguel incident, in a statement released by his club, FC Andorra, on Wednesday.

Tenerife striker De Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during a match.

Owono collided with De Miguel during the Segunda Division game between Andorra and Tenerife, which was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after the incident.

"These are the most difficult days of my life," Owono said in a statement.

"I struggle to find the words, and I find it very hard to process what has happened. I know there will be many questions to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect.

"But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus."

The unfortunate occurrence forced Owono to deactivate his Instagram account on Tuesday after receiving abuse online, with some users commenting 'murderer' on his posts.

Andorra said that they were offering psychological support to anyone at the club who needed it following De Miguel's death.

Andorra centre back Lautaro Spatz also came out in support of his teammate Owono on Tuesday evening.

"I also want to say a few words about my teammate, goalkeeper and friend, who is deeply affected by what has happened," Spatz said on social media.

"Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering at this moment, and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone."

"In football, unfortunate incidents can happen, but no one could imagine that one of them might end with such tragic consequences," continued Spatz, also sending his condolences to De Miguel's family and Tenerife.

The Equatoguinean Football Federation also expressed support for Owono in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the 25-year-old was going through a situation of profound sorrow and grief.

Owono has made 47 international appearances for Equatorial Guinea.