Wilder to face Opetaia on Fury-Joshua undercard

Deontay Wilder celebrates with his team after winning his fight against Derek Chisora on April 4, 2026. — Reuters

American former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will face Jai Opetaia on the undercard of Tyson Fury's showdown with Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11, organisers said on Wednesday.

Opetaia, Australia's undefeated cruiserweight world champion, will move up to heavyweight to fight a former champion of the division on a card headlined by the fight between Fury and Joshua at the Principality Stadium.

Wilder, 41, held the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020 and owns a 45-4-1 professional record.

UFC CEO and Zuffa Boxing co-founder Dana White officially announced the fight on social media in a video on Wednesday, no doubt adding fuel to the fire of his ongoing feud with Eddie Hearn over his involvement in Fury vs AJ.

"The co-main event is officially set," White said on social media, announcing Wilder vs Opetaia.

"These two guys have a combined 67 knockouts. You do not want to miss this fight, live only on Netflix."

Opetaia has a record of 31-0 in his professional career and is currently one of the sport's leading cruiserweights.

The clash between Fury and Joshua was officially announced by Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh in September after a weeks-long saga over the venue.

The fight has been demanded by British boxing fans for more than a decade and since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest as the Principality Stadium has already sold out and it will also be broadcast on Netflix.

The fight will mark the first meeting between former heavyweight champions Fury and Joshua, ending years of speculation over a matchup.