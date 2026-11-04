Nadal set to join Perez on Real Madrid board

An undated photo of Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal. — Reuters

Real Madrid are set to add 22-times tennis Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal to their boardroom as a director, the club said on Wednesday.

The appointment of the tennis star was agreed at its November 4 meeting by the board. The board will now ask the General Assembly of Delegated Members to approve Nadal as a new member; the Spanish tennis player is already an honorary member of the club.

"It is a source of immense pride for Real Madrid and for all our supporters that a figure of his sporting and personal stature ... is to join our Board of Directors," Real said in a statement.

The club spotlighted Nadal's achievements in tennis, including 92 tour singles titles, two Olympic gold medals, five Davis Cup triumphs with Spain and the world number one ranking.

"All these values form part of Real Madrid's identity, and Rafael Nadal has embodied and championed them throughout his sporting career," the statement said.

Nadal welcomed the invitation.

"I would like to thank President Florentino Perez and the Board for inviting me to join the Board of Directors of Real Madrid," he wrote on social media.

"I have accepted this invitation with great enthusiasm, keen to learn and to contribute as much as I can."

Nadal has long been dubbed a potential replacement for Real's current president Florentino Perez, although he has played down the prospect.

Perez, 79, secured another four-year term in June after Real's first contested presidential election in two decades.

More than a third of voting members were with challenger Enrique Riquelme, who opposed plans to bring investment from outside into the member-owned club.