Brazil’s former captain Cafu says Neymar leaves proud legacy behind

Eight of Neymar´s 75 goals for his country came during Brazil´s outstanding World Cup qualifying campaign. — AFP

Former Brazil captain Cafu has said that Neymar's international career was a successful and honourable one following the forward’s retirement from the national team.

Neymar suggested his international career had ended after Brazil’s World Cup exit following a last-16 defeat by Norway and in late July he said he no longer wanted to play for the national team.

"The end of the cycle with the national team comes for everyone," Cafu, Brazil's most-capped player with 150 appearances, told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The most important thing is that his cycle was a successful one. He left his mark, he made history with Brazil in world football. His numbers for Brazil are incredible. His time with the national team was a very honourable one."

The 2026 World Cup exit was Brazil’s earliest since 1990 and extended five-times champions' wait for a record-extending sixth world title.

Neymar has scored 80 goals and provided 58 assists in 130 appearances for Brazil but has only one senior international trophy to his name, the 2013 Confederations Cup. He has represented his national team in four FIFA World Cup competitions.

Cafu, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 and 2002, said Carlo Ancelotti must now turn his focus to the next generation, as the manager is building a new squad aimed at the 2030 World Cup.

"I am fully convinced that 2030 will be completely different," said Cafu, who played under Ancelotti at Italian side AC Milan.

"Brazil will have a chance and a real possibility of winning that World Cup. It's a new cycle, a new project. Ancelotti will now have time to work and implement his tactical system."

Ancelotti, who took charge in 2025 and was retained through the 2030 cycle, has tried a host of new players in recent friendlies. Eight players made their international debuts in the first post-World Cup tour.

Last week, the Italian named another experimental squad for November friendlies against Japan and Singapore, introducing five previously uncapped players.

"A rebuild is always valuable, especially when it comes to the Brazil national team," Cafu said. "With these young players alongside the experienced ones, Brazil can develop the right chemistry."