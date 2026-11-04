PFF names 23-member Pakistan squad for AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

An undated photograph of Pakistan U-17 football players. — PFF

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Wednesday has announced a 23-member national squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Laos from November 8 to 20.

The selected players have earned their places following impressive performances in the recently concluded PFF National U-17 Football Championship 2026, which featured emerging football talent from across the country competing for an opportunity to represent Pakistan at the international level.

The championship served as a merit-based platform for identifying promising young players, with standout performers securing places in the national squad.

The selection highlights the PFF's commitment to strengthening the country's youth football structure and providing emerging talent with opportunities to progress to the international stage.

Head coach Mohammad Habib will lead the young Shaheens in Group D, where Pakistan will compete against Iran, Jordan, hosts Laos and Sri Lanka in the qualifying tournament.

The 23-member squad features three goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders and five forwards.

Samar Razzaq, Wali Ullah and Ahsan Ullah have been selected as the three goalkeepers, while the defensive line comprises Nadeem Hussain, Hamza Khan, Muhammad Hammad, Syed Manzar Shah, Mubashir Shah, Muhammad Awais, Hasnain Ali and Mohsin Amin.

The midfield department includes Abdul Sammad, Arsalan Fareedi, Muhammad Khalil Ullah, Muhammad Irmad Sarwar, Muhammad Anees, Bari Dad and Essa Khan.

Muhammad Raffy, Muhammad Moosa, Muhammad Shahzad, Hazrat Abbas and Haris Khan will lead Pakistan's attacking options.

The young Shaheens will now look to carry their domestic performances onto the continental stage and secure qualification for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027.

Goalkeepers: Samar Razzaq, Wali Ullah and Ahsan Ullah.

Defenders: Nadeem Hussain, Hamza Khan, Muhammad Hammad, Syed Manzar Shah, Mubashir Shah, Muhammad Awais, Hasnain Ali and Mohsin Amin.

Midfielders: Abdul Sammad, Arsalan Fareedi, Muhammad Khalil Ullah, Muhammad Irmad Sarwar, Muhammad Anees, Bari Dad and Essa Khan.

Forwards: Muhammad Raffy, Muhammad Moosa, Muhammad Shahzad, Hazrat Abbas and Haris Khan.