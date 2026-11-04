Jake Paul says he will retire from boxing if defeated by Cedric Doumbe

An undated photo of American boxer Jake Paul. — Reuters

Jake Paul has made a bold statement about retirement, saying he will hang up his gloves if he loses to Cedric Doumbé.

Paul will be in action in Dubai on December 24 in his return to the ring after suffering a sixth-round KO defeat to Anthony Joshua last December.

Paul has spent 10 months away from the ring recovering from the broken jaw he suffered in a defeat to former unified heavyweight world champion Joshua.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer underwent two surgeries to reconstruct his jaw and is now preparing for his return in the ring.

Jake Paul said he would hang up his gloves if he loses to former kickboxing world champion and mixed martial arts fighter Doumbe.

"This is a dangerous fight," Paul said in a social media video on Tuesday.

"Cedric has been in there with killers his whole career. He's a two-time world champion and he's not scared of anybody... If he wins, I will hang up the gloves and call it a day, but if he loses, the man who calls himself 'The Best' just got beat up by a YouTuber with a titanium jaw."

Doumbe's last completed fight was a first-round TKO victory against Jaleel Willis on May 17, 2024. He quietly left competition to focus on family and other personal matters. But now he’s back.

The match against Paul will be his first boxing showdown since April 2015 (1-0). He is famous for his stellar kickboxing career, where he had a 75-7-1 record before moving over to MMA.

Since switching to MMA, the 34-year-old has won six of his seven professional fights, including a nine-second stoppage of Jordan Zebo in September 2023.

Paul has a 12-2 record, with losses to Britain's Tommy Fury and Joshua.

Paul and Doumbe will face the media at promotional events in Paris on November 10 and in Dubai two days later.

Paul's fight with Doumbe will be a professionally sanctioned cruiserweight bout over eight three-minute rounds.