QEAT: Rizwan's double century puts Peshawar in command against Faisalabad

Peshawar captain Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a double century on the second day of the opening-round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2026-27 against Faisalabad Region at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on November 4, 2026. — X/@Bobi_1A

ABBOTTABAD: Peshawar captain Mohammad Rizwan struck an unbeaten double century to put his side in a commanding position against Faisalabad Region on the second day of their opening-round fixture in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2026-27 at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Resuming their first innings at 306-3 in 76 overs, Peshawar declared at 503-4 after 115.2 overs, with Rizwan leading the charge through an outstanding unbeaten 200 off 252 deliveries, featuring 35 fours and a six.

Najab Khan also made a significant contribution, scoring 133 off 226 balls, including 20 boundaries and a six, while young batter Mohammad Haris chipped in with an impressive 70 off 69 deliveries, striking nine fours and two sixes.

Earlier on day one, Peshawar had endured a shaky start after being put in to bat, losing opener Israr Ullah for seven in the fourth over with just 11 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Nabi Gul joined Maaz Sadaqat (29) at the crease, and the pair stitched together a valuable 48-run partnership for the second wicket. However, their stand came to an end in the 15th over when Mudassar Zunair dismissed Sadaqat.

Gul then combined with Najab for a 68-run partnership for the third wicket before falling to Asad Raza in the 34th over, narrowly missing out on a half-century. He departed after scoring 48 off 93 deliveries.

With Peshawar reduced to 127-3, captain Rizwan joined Najab at the crease, and the duo took complete control of the innings, putting together a match-defining 179-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Both batters brought up their respective centuries during the dominant stand.

For Faisalabad, Asad Raza and Mudassar Zunair claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, Faisalabad reached 118-2 in 35.2 overs at stumps, trailing Peshawar by 385 runs. Asim Ali Nasir remained unbeaten on 35 off 49 deliveries, including five boundaries, while Atiq ur Rehman contributed 24 off 33 balls, hitting four fours.

Earlier, openers Faham ul Haq and Sameer Saqib provided Faisalabad with a steady start before departing for 31 and 25, respectively. Faham struck five boundaries in his 57-ball innings, while Sameer hit four fours in 74 deliveries.

In the next match, defending champions Karachi Region Blues hold a slender 39-run first-innings lead over Sialkot Region after the second day's play at the National Cricket Ground, courtesy of Ghazi Ghori's impressive half-century.

Karachi Blues were bowled out for 280 in 75.4 overs in reply to Sialkot's first-innings total of 241, with wicketkeeper-batter Ghori leading the charge with a fine 88 off 124 deliveries, including 14 boundaries.

Rameez Aziz narrowly missed out on a half-century, scoring 49 off 79 balls, including seven boundaries, while opening batter Abdul Basit contributed 37 off 78 deliveries, striking four boundaries and a six.

Danish Aziz also made a valuable contribution, scoring 31 off 59 balls, including five boundaries.

Athar Mehmood spearheaded Sialkot's bowling attack with three wickets for 72 runs in 18 overs. Hassan Ali and Hamza Nazar claimed two wickets apiece, while Amad Butt and Ahmad Hassan chipped in with one wicket each.

Earlier, Karachi Blues captain Rameez Aziz's decision to field first paid dividends as his bowling unit, led by Umar, dismissed Sialkot for 241 in 79.1 overs.

Mohammad Hurraira waged a lone battle for Sialkot, scoring a gritty 117 off 143 deliveries, featuring 13 fours and a six. Ahmad Hassan was the next highest scorer with a patient 43 off 127 balls, while Hamza Nazar made a notable contribution of 24.

Umar led Karachi Blues' bowling effort with four wickets for just 19 runs in 4.3 overs, while Muhammad Asghar Durrani claimed three wickets and Danish Aziz picked up two.

In their second innings, Sialkot reached 13 without loss in 2.4 overs at stumps, trailing Karachi Blues by 26 runs.

Mohammad Hurraira remained unbeaten on three, while Hamza Sheraz was not out on eight as Sialkot began their attempt to overcome the first-innings deficit.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, FATA Region hold a commanding advantage over Lahore Region Whites courtesy of a massive lead and an exceptional century from Fawad Arshad.

Batting first, FATA Region were bowled out for 362 in 84.1 overs in their first innings, with middle-order batter Fawad leading the scoring with 115 off 190 deliveries, featuring 17 boundaries.

Rehan Afridi contributed 69 off 92 deliveries, comprising nine boundaries and one six, while Salman Khan (33), opener Mohammad Farooq (32), Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Wasim Khan (29 each) and Shaheen Afridi (25) made valuable contributions.

Hammad was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Region Whites, claiming six wickets for 97 runs in 21 overs. Salman Mirza picked up two wickets, while Zulqarnain and Aamir Jamal took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Lahore Region Whites were bowled out for 234 in 49.2 overs, falling 128 runs short despite half-centuries from captain Aamer Jamal and Ali Zaryab Asif, as FATA Region's bowling attack dismantled the rest of their batting order.

Jamal top-scored for his side with 74 off 63 deliveries, striking 12 fours and two sixes, while Ali Zaryab contributed 51 off 76 deliveries, including six boundaries.

Mohammad Faiq also scored 26 off 33 deliveries, hitting three fours and one six, while Babar Azam made 28 off 40 deliveries, including six boundaries.

For FATA Region, Shaheen Afridi and Afaq Afridi claimed three wickets apiece. Shahid Aziz picked up two wickets, while Fawad Arshad also chipped in with a wicket.

FATA Region resumed their second innings and finished day two at 22-1 in eight overs, extending their overall lead to 150 runs. Muhammad Usman remained unbeaten on eight, while Sirajuddin was yet to open his account. Mohammad Farooq was the only batter dismissed, scoring 13 runs.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Imran Rafiq and Sharoon Siraj starred with impressive half-centuries to put Multan Region in a commanding position against Islamabad Region.

Multan ended the second day's play at 249-7 in 70 overs, with Rafiq unbeaten on 93 off 173 deliveries, featuring 12 boundaries. He will resume his innings on the third day with a 34-run lead, alongside Amir Yamin, who is also unbeaten on four.

Sharoon Siraj also made a valuable contribution, scoring 82 off 91 deliveries, including 16 boundaries, while opener Uzair Mumtaz scored 33 off 110 deliveries, hitting five boundaries.

Muhammad Musa led Islamabad's bowling attack with three wickets for 31 runs in 15 overs. Ali Imran picked up two wickets, while Kaleem Dil and Mohammad Qasir chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Multan captain Imam-ul-Haq's decision to field first paid dividends as his side's bowling unit dismissed Islamabad for 215 in 74.3 overs.

Muhammad Shaan and Muhammad Shahzad led Multan's bowling attack with three wickets apiece, while Amir Yamin claimed two. Muhammad Hassan Hafeez and Moheer Saeed chipped in with one wicket each.

Muhammad Hammad Khan waged a lone battle for Islamabad with a gritty half-century, top-scoring with 50 off 88 deliveries, including seven fours. He also shared a 78-run fifth-wicket partnership with Sarmad Bhatti, who contributed 40 off 103 deliveries.

Besides the middle-order duo, No. 8 batter Sudais Ulfat made a notable contribution to Islamabad's total, scoring 38 off 63 deliveries.