Sri Lanka hold upper hand against Patrons XI in warm-up match opener

Sri Lanka XI players celebrate during the opening day of their warm-up match against PCB Patrons XI at the Islamabad Cricket Ground on November 4, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka XI held the upper hand on the opening day of their warm-up match against Patrons XI after declaring their first innings at 223-7 at the Islamabad Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

In reply, Patrons XI reached 43-2 in 15 overs at stumps, trailing by 180 runs. Azan Awais remained unbeaten on 19 off 46 deliveries, including two boundaries, while Mohammad Taha was not out on 16 off 18 balls, having struck two fours.

Dilshan Madushanka and Milan Rathnayake struck early for Sri Lanka, dismissing Abdullah Fazal for two off 12 deliveries and Sameer Minhas for three off 12 balls, respectively.

Earlier, Sri Lanka XI won the toss and elected to bat first, but endured an early setback as they lost two wickets with just 21 runs on the board.

Opener Pasindu Sooriyabandara was the first to depart after scoring eight off 28 deliveries, including a boundary, while Dinesh Chandimal was dismissed for a duck after facing 10 balls. Both batters fell to Saqib Khan.

Dhananjaya de Silva was the next to depart, falling to Mohammad Salman for 14 off 20 deliveries, including two boundaries, as the visitors slipped to 40-3 in 17.2 overs.

However, Lahiru Udara and captain Kusal Mendis joined forces to stabilise the innings, stitching together a crucial 50-run partnership to take their side past the 100-run mark.

Udara led the recovery with an impressive half-century as the fourth-wicket stand continued to flourish, eventually reaching 90 runs. The partnership was eventually broken when Udara was dismissed for 65 off 105 deliveries, striking seven fours and three sixes.

Sonul Dinusha joined Mendis at the crease but failed to make a significant contribution, falling to Ali Shabbir for 10 off 20 balls, including two boundaries, leaving Sri Lanka XI at 153-5 in 37.2 overs.

Mendis continued to anchor the innings and brought up his half-century before Ubaid Shah dismissed him for a well-compiled 66 off 72 deliveries, which included 11 boundaries.

Sri Lanka XI eventually declared their first innings at 223-7 in 58 overs after Mohammad Salman dismissed Milan Rathnayake for a duck.

Anjala Bandara remained unbeaten on 33 off 61 deliveries, including five boundaries, while Kesara Nawantha was not out on eight.

For Patrons XI, Saqib Khan, Ali Shabbir and Mohammad Salman claimed two wickets apiece, while Ubaid Shah picked up one.