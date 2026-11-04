Farhan Yousaf confident Pakistan can defend U19 Asia Cup 2026 title

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi (left) hands over the trophy for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 to Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf (centre) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on December 21, 2025. — PCB

OMAN: Pakistan U19 captain Farhan Yousaf has expressed confidence in his side’s preparations ahead of the upcoming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026, saying the team is determined to defend its title and build on last year’s success.

Speaking exclusively to PCB Digital, Farhan said the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to send the squad to Oman ahead of the tournament had proved extremely beneficial, allowing the players to familiarise themselves with the local weather, pitches and playing conditions.

“Our preparations have been progressing really well. The PCB’s initiative to send us to Oman ahead of the tournament has been extremely beneficial, allowing us to assess the weather, pitches and playing conditions,” he said.

The Pakistan U19 skipper acknowledged the responsibility of entering the competition as defending champions, stressing that the team would not take anything for granted and remained determined to maintain the standards set last year.

“As defending champions, we understand the responsibility that comes with the title. We are not taking anything for granted and are determined to carry forward the positives from last year with the same hunger, commitment and winning mindset,” Farhan added.

He also highlighted the positive atmosphere within the dressing room, expressing satisfaction with the players’ confidence and the addition of new faces to the squad ahead of the competition.

“The morale within the squad is very high and the players are confident heading into the tournament. We had a strong squad last year and the addition of new players has further strengthened the team,” he said.

Farhan further credited the team management for providing confidence and support throughout the preparations, emphasising that consistency would be crucial to Pakistan’s title defence.

“The confidence and support shown by the team management have been instrumental in our preparations. We are focused on building on last year’s success, maintaining our positive approach and performing consistently throughout the tournament,” he concluded.

The upcoming tournament will begin in Oman on Thursday, with defending champions Pakistan scheduled to face the UAE in their opening fixture on Friday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat.

The eight-team, 50-over tournament will feature two groups. Pakistan, the UAE, India and Nepal have been placed in Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia are in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 12, with the final set to take place on Saturday, November 14.

Farhan Yousaf will lead Pakistan, having also captained the side in the previous edition, when they defeated India by 191 runs at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai.

Following their opening fixture, Pakistan will face arch-rivals India on Sunday, November 8, before taking on Nepal in their final group-stage match on Tuesday, November 10.

Pakistan U19 squad:

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Abdul Qadir (wicketkeeper), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wicketkeeper), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Seyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah and Usman Khan.

Pakistan’s fixtures at the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026