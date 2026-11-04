NBA rescinds Luka Doncic’s technical foul after Lakers’ win over Heat

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (center) moves the ball against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins during the second half at Crypto.com Arena on Nov 2, 2026. — Reuters

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has rescinded the technical foul handed to Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic during Monday's 138-117 victory over the Miami Heat.

Doncic was assessed a technical foul late in the second quarter of the contest, but the league reviewed the incident and subsequently overturned the decision.

The ruling means the Slovenian guard's technical foul tally for the season has been reduced from two to one, easing his disciplinary record early in the campaign.

Before Monday's game, Doncic had avoided technical fouls in his first four appearances of the season. However, the latest call had taken his tally to two in his previous three games before the NBA intervened.

The 26-year-old had previously made it clear that he wanted to avoid unnecessary disciplinary issues this season.

"This season," Doncic said on October 21, "I'm trying to not get techs."

Under NBA rules, players receive an automatic one-game suspension and a $5,000 fine after accumulating 16 technical fouls during the regular season.

Doncic has reached that threshold in four of his eight NBA seasons, including last year during his first campaign with the Lakers.

He was forced to serve a one-game suspension after collecting his 16th technical foul, missing Los Angeles' 120-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on March 30th.

The NBA's latest decision will come as a relief to Doncic, who will be keen to avoid further technical fouls and remain available for the Lakers throughout the season.