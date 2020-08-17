PCB to offer Younis Khan long-term contract as batting coach: report

Former cricket Younis Khan. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to give former skipper Younis Khan a long-term contract as batting coach of the national team, Daily Jang reported.

It is pertinent to mention that the board had given the former cricketer a short-term appointment as batting coach for the ongoing tour of England.

According to sources in the Urdu daily, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has been impressed with Younis’ coaching so far and will be in talks with PCB CEO Wasim Khan regarding his appointment.

It is expected that the former batsman will be presented the contract after the conclusion of the Test and T20I series against England.

