Gael Monfils bids emotional farewell to tennis after 22-year career

Former tennis player Gael Monfils acknowledges fans on the court during the Paris Masters as he retires from the sport on November 3, 2026. — Reuters

PARIS: French tennis star Gael Monfils delivered an emotional farewell to the sport on Tuesday, dedicating a heartfelt message to his young daughter Skai while thanking fans in Paris for making his 22-year professional career an unforgettable journey.

The 40-year-old had planned to bring his career to an end at this week's Paris Masters but instead retired quietly last month following the end of his marriage to fellow tennis player Elina Svitolina.

Monfils received a memorable send-off in the French capital, with former French tennis stars Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon, Richard Gasquet and Benoit Paire joining him on court for a special ceremony.

Monfils admitted that saying goodbye is difficult and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Paris crowd for their unwavering support throughout his career.

"I'm not going to hide that, this is a very difficult moment to say goodbye," Monfils said during his farewell speech.

"The most beautiful thing that this world has given me is you, the wonderful crowd. It's not easy at all, but I'd really like to thank you all.

"Twenty-two years now that I've been a professional tennis player. Twenty-two years of an extraordinary story that I could have never dreamed of."

The most touching part of his speech came when Monfils addressed his daughter, expressing his hope that she might one day follow in his footsteps and play tennis in Paris.

"Skai, your father was a tennis player," he said.

"He loved tennis. He grew up in Paris, where he had a magnificent crowd behind him. I hope, from the bottom of my heart, that you will become a great champion in everything you do and that, one day, you will play here in Paris."